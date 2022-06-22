Hugh Jackman Returning to Broadway After Recovering From COVID for Second Time

After a week-long bout with COVID, Hugh Jackman is returning to Broadway. Wednesday, The Music Man star tweeted a video of himself walking to the theater to get ready for Wednesday night's performance, his first since being sidelined with COVID for the second time this year.

"I can't tell you how excited I am to get back to the Winter Garden Theater today. I'm so, so happy to get back to The Music Man family and to get back in front of audiences," Jackman said in a minute-long video he shared to Twitter.

As with his statement announcement his second positive COVID test, Jackman once again thanked Max Clayton, his brief replacement on the series for the past week.

"I just want to take this minute to say thanks for all the well wishes but in particular, I want to say thanks to Max Clayton, my incredible stand-by," Jackman added. "He did just an incredible job along with Sutton Foster and that entire cast. I, again, just want to pay tribute to all our incredible understudies, our swings, and our standbys because you just keep the show going not just for The Music Man, but right across Broadway. I'm so proud of you Maxi, you absolutely crushed it but I got it today, though."

Jackman first tested positive for COVID in January ahead of The Music Man's broadway return.

"Hey, good morning, so I just wanted you to hear it from me that I tested positive this morning for COVID," the actor said at the time. "My symptoms are like a cold. I have a scratchy throat and a bit of a runny nose but I'm fine and I'm just gonna do everything I can to get better ASAP and, as soon as I'm cleared, I'll be back up on stage heading to River City. So, just wanted you to hear it from me. Please, stay safe, be healthy, be kind."

Current CDC guidelines say people are able to end isolation if they are able to be fever-free for 24 hours after their first five days in isolation. Jackman never said in he showed any symptoms with his second bout of COVID.