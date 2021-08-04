Hugh Jackman Getting Skin Biopsy, Urges Fans To Wear Sunscreen

✖

Hugh Jackman is getting a skin biopsy and took a minute to warn fans about getting regular skin checks, and wearing plenty of sunscreen. In the video, Hugh Jackman shares the following with fans: "Hey guys, I just want to let you know: I went to see Lisa and Trevor my amazing dermatologists and doctors, and they saw something that was a little irregular, so they took a biopsy and getting it checked, so if you see a shot of me with this one do not freak out, thank you for your concern, I'll let you know what's going on, but I think it's probably fine."

After talking about himself a bit, Hugh Jackman (ever the best man in the universe) turned his attention to delivering a PSA to fans: "But just remember: go and get a check, and wear sunscreen. Don't be like me as a kid, just wear sunscreen."

Needless to say, Hugh Jackman is a global treasure and you know he probably posted this video because there were indeed alot of people who were bombarding him with messages of love and concern - based solely on a photo of Jackman with a band-aid on his nose. That's the level of love and attention that the Wolverine star commands (without even trying) - and of course, the level of hysteria that the Internet is prone to.

In fact, the Internet has been freaking out about Hugh Jackman for a different reason in 2021. Jackman's real-life friend and faux-feud buddy Ryan Reynolds made his official debut as Deadpool in the MCU this year, via a commercial for Reynolds's new film, Free Guy. When Marvel fans saw Hugh Jackman in a photo with Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige around that same time, they jumped to the conclusion that Jackman must have a Marvel Cinematic Universe role as Wolverine in the works. None of that has panned out so far - officially - but fans are nonetheless holding their torches high that Jackman's Wolverine will be back onscreen - alongside Ryan Reynolds Deadpool and all of the Avengers franchise stars. Not to mention, a whole new X-Men movie franchise along with Jackman.

In terms of confirmed projects, Hugh Jackman has Westworld creator Lisa Joy's new sci-fi thriller Reminiscence coming out this month; as well as Michael Mann's Enzo Ferrari biopic, in which Jackman will play the famous sports car entrepreneur.

We hope Hugh Jackman's biopsy comes back all clear.