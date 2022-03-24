Law & Order: SVU Star Ice-T Goes Viral With Gas Station Robbery Tweet

Gas prices have skyrocketed to the point that it feels like fuel has become a luxury commodity. People are feeling pain at the pump right now, but Ice-T has managed to squeeze in a moment of gas-related levity that has gone viral on Twitter. Without spoiling it in full, Ice-T made a post that at first compels readers to think he underwent a recent harrowing experience – only to bring the anecdote around and land it with comedic perfection in a gas joke. Based on the level of response, it’s safe to say that Ice-T has won Twitter for the day:

“I was robbed at a gas station in NJ last night” Ice-T says at the start. “After my hands stopped trembling..I managed to call the cops and they were quick to respond and calmed me down….. My money is gone.. the police asked me if I knew who did it..I said yes.. it was pump number 9…”

Videos by ComicBook.com

I was robbed at a gas station in NJ last night. After my hands stopped trembling..I managed to call the cops and they were quick to respond and calmed me down….. My money is gone.. the police asked me if I knew who did it..I said yes.. it was pump number 9… — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) March 24, 2022

Many Twitter users felt that like Ice had pulled off comedic timing perfection with this post; many others got caught up in the first part of the joke, which spawned an entire side-conversation about wh in the world would have the audacity to mug Ice-T. After all, the musician/actor/producer has never been shy about letting the world know his tough street upbringing (mostly in inner-city Los Angeles) is thoroughly a part of his DNA: few seem interested in testing that. Of course, by the same token, few probably expected Ice-T to have one of the best takes on the current gas situation.

Some responses were all too serious, such as one social activist who posted “No honey, it was the oil companies that out the gun to your head.The pump was just the get away driver.” HEAVY.

Other responses focused on the fascination that Ice-T’s gas prices were still that low: “Where the hell in the United States are you only paying 464 a gallon? Here in California, it is anywhere from 519 to 619 a gallon.”

Other people went on to call out that Ice simply modified a joke that has been floating around social media since the gas surge started: “Everyone else that stole this tweet just copied and pasted but not ice t. My man changed the pump from number 5 to number 9 hoping it would make it original”

I knew it as pump 3. 😄 pic.twitter.com/hnVFpCjmrj — Queen Bee (@queenbeotch2020) March 24, 2022

But hey, when does Twitter NOT elevate the opinion of the famous and rich over the efforts of everyday people to get their voices out?