IHOP Unveils The Addams Family-Inspired Menu

They’re creepy, they’ve got cookies — or their own pancakes at least, now thanks to IHOP. In the ultimate crossover news we’ve always been waiting for, MGM’s The Addams Family has teamed up with the restaurant formerly known as IHOB to unveil an all-new menu dedicated solely to the movie. In all, five new items have been introduced featuring various tie-ins to the new animated film and they’re all sure to please your little goth heart.

Anchored by Wednesday’s Web-Cakes, a new omelet setup has been introduced with new ince cream shake and hot chocolate variations. The full descriptions of the items, as provided by IHOP, can be found below.

Wednesday’s Web-Cakes: Buttermilk pancakes topped with cupcake icing, webbed with Hershey’s Chocolate Syrup and topped with violet whipped topping.

Gomez' Green Chili Omelette: Marinated pulled pork, Jack and cheddar cheeses, fire-roasted peppers and onions, and green chile verde sauce topped with sour cream.

Uncle Fester's Chocolate Ice Scream Shake: A haunted house-made Hershey's chocolate ice cream shake with violet whipped topping.

Morticia's Haunted Hot Chocolate: Toasted marshmallow hot chocolate topped with violet whipped topping and a drizzle of Hershey's Chocolate Syrup.

Kooky Kids Combo: A Wednesday's Web-Cakes served with one scrambled egg, one bacon strip and one pork sausage link.

To kick things off, the chain even released a new advertising campaign featuring the characters from the film. In addition to the spooky new treats, the restaurant also announced it’s reviving the popular “Kids Eat Free” promotion now through November 3rd. From 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., kids can eat free with the purchase of one adult entree.

“Halloween, and the months leading up to it, are filled with such unadulterated fun for families, so it made perfect sense for IHOP to get in on the action,” IHOP marketing chief Alisa Gmelich said in a statement obtained by Bustle. “The quirkiness of The Addams Family matches our own playfulness as a brand, so a partnership with MGM felt like a great fit.”

The Addams Family bows October 11th.

What’d you think of the trailer for the new show? Will you be getting something of this new IHOP menu? Share your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt!