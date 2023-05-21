Facebook and Instagram Are Down
If you're experiencing issues logging into Facebook and Instagram Sunday afternoon, you're not alone. Around 6:00 p.m. Eastern, both social media platforms began experiencing widespread outages; so much so, #InstagramDown quickly became a trending topic around the world on Twitter. In fact, the outages don't appear to be affecting any one area in particular, with Downdetector showing outages for the Meta-owned services both across the United States and in international markets.
As of now, neither Facebook and Instagram have yet to acknowledge the outage. A Meta status page shows all system are running with "No known issues," with the exception of its Graph API service which is exhibiting "Some disruptions."
Keep scrolling to see what users are saying.
Not Gonna Lose It
instagram is always down pic.twitter.com/7faaKVUyjd— crtl.M (@iluvmorg) May 21, 2023
all day
instagram b down everyday— tavin (@tavinb_) May 21, 2023
plz work
Me waiting for Instagram and WhatsApp to work again so I can message the same three people #Instagramdown #facebookdown #Whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/1924ptn0u0— mahad (@Mahad7i) May 21, 2023
Sorry Internet
Me apologising to my wifi after finding out Instagram is down #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/KHls8RGjfe— #PKSDT (@VodkaTweetz) May 21, 2023
Unbothered
Is anyone else instagram down again pic.twitter.com/eAMhItAYRz— IG: Hip_hop_universe.ig/ Rap_clips.ig (@Dripgoat873) May 21, 2023
Running to Twitter
instagram down everybody 🧚♀️ pic.twitter.com/UHRMesdxDW— valeria falcone | she/her ; (@valeriafalcone_) May 21, 2023
Screaming
not instagram down pic.twitter.com/Q7opiKYo7J— ryan (@fandomsvisual) May 21, 2023