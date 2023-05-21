Facebook and Instagram Are Down

If you're experiencing issues logging into Facebook and Instagram Sunday afternoon, you're not alone. Around 6:00 p.m. Eastern, both social media platforms began experiencing widespread outages; so much so, #InstagramDown quickly became a trending topic around the world on Twitter. In fact, the outages don't appear to be affecting any one area in particular, with Downdetector showing outages for the Meta-owned services both across the United States and in international markets.

As of now, neither Facebook and Instagram have yet to acknowledge the outage. A Meta status page shows all system are running with "No known issues," with the exception of its Graph API service which is exhibiting "Some disruptions."

