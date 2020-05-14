YouTube Went Down for a Few Minutes and the Internet Freaked Out
Some things are constant within the world of the Internet -- confusing controversies, stranger-than-fiction moments, and frustration over occasional outages. On Thursday, YouTube was the latest to briefly suffer this kind of setback, with the famous video streaming service going down for around 5-10 minutes.
As one would safely expect, YouTube users quickly turned to Twitter to share their frustration about the outage, and wonder what they would do if the service went down for long stretches of time. Many also acknowledged the irony of complaining about a social media platform's problems on... another social media platform. Here are some of our favorite tweets about the whole ordeal.
Hurry!
everyone running to twitter when youtube stops working #youtubedown pic.twitter.com/fqi1jZ8fSe— anthony (@recravings) May 14, 2020
Big Mood
Im as broken inside as youtube rn #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/j4jb3fbnmB— Natalie 🦕 (@NutaIie) May 14, 2020
LOL
Why do I go on twitter immediately to check if YouTube/Instagram/Netflix/Zoom/grindr/Apple Music is down. Where would I go if Twitter is down though pic.twitter.com/r4Xcq6v8rk— efron. (@ehhlote) May 14, 2020
Actually Me
nobody:
everyone on twitter checking if #youtube is down: pic.twitter.com/MCHWxFv8pM— Abel ® (@Abel_Splash) May 14, 2020
Accurate
everyone logging onto twitter to see if anyone else’s youtube isn’t working #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/AneMzCGiqY— MSJ (@TweetsByMSJ) May 14, 2020
Perfect
youtube 10 min ago pic.twitter.com/4lqLsmFsZn— Sinnoh Shitpost (@DPPt_Shitpost) May 14, 2020
GPOY
all of us staring at our screens wondering if it’s just that we have shitty internet or that YouTube died#YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/yUkWd3uC3M— sheed (@sheedbbie) May 14, 2020
Welp
me leaving youtube to go to twitter to see if #YouTubeDOWN is trending yet. pic.twitter.com/aAC55m3d0j— bob duncan (@lex0204) May 14, 2020
Sounds About Right
#youtube #youtubedown
YouTube: is down
The whole internet in 3 minutes: pic.twitter.com/S35LFUOYgm— James X Æ A-12 (@Lost_Boy9X) May 14, 2020
Keysmash
I love how Twitter is now the instant go to when a site like YouTube is down.#YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/qrMJHX4ZAs— Sç°tt (@endote) May 14, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.