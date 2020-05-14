YouTube Went Down for a Few Minutes and the Internet Freaked Out

Some things are constant within the world of the Internet -- confusing controversies, stranger-than-fiction moments, and frustration over occasional outages. On Thursday, YouTube was the latest to briefly suffer this kind of setback, with the famous video streaming service going down for around 5-10 minutes.

As one would safely expect, YouTube users quickly turned to Twitter to share their frustration about the outage, and wonder what they would do if the service went down for long stretches of time. Many also acknowledged the irony of complaining about a social media platform's problems on... another social media platform. Here are some of our favorite tweets about the whole ordeal.