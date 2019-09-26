Jennifer Lopez Announces 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Performance

It looks like Pepsi and the NFL are getting a head start on the halftime show for Super Bowl LIV in February, and they couldn’t have picked a more popular performer. Fresh off her hit film Hustlers, musician/actress/all-around legend Jennifer Lopez announced that she would be performing at the Pepsi-sponsored halftime show at this season’s Super Bowl, which will take place in Miami, Florida on Sunday, February 2, 2020. She’ll be performing alongside award-winning singer Shakira.

Lopez broke the news with a tweet that featured a photo in which Shakira is wearing a Pepsi armband and a ring that reads “2020”. Along with the photo she posted the caption, “This is happening. 02.02.20”

Shakira posted a similar photo to share the news. Her caption reads “Get ready” with an emoji of the globe alongside the date and a photo of J-Lo donning a Pepsi belt buckle.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira likely won’t be the only musical stars performing at the show in Miami. ESPN Senior NFL insider Adam Schefter, who is well-known for breaking the majority of NFL-related news stories, quickly followed the announcements made by the singers with a little bit of additional information.

“Breaking: Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will be the halftime performers for Super Bowl LIV in Miami. Other performers also expected to be added. But a Miami flavor for Miami’s next Super Bowl.”

The NFL shared a photo of the two singers together, combining the partial photo reveals in their individual tweets.

After a lackluster halftime performance from Maroon 5 in last year’s halftime show, the NFL is stepping up their game with these world-renowned stars.

