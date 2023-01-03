Jeremy Renner Was Helping Stranded Motorist When Snow Plow Accident Occurred, Officials Say

More details began surfaced Tuesday regarding the accident Jeremy Renner was involved in over the weekend. According to Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve, Renner was helping plow a private road used by his family and his neighbors. He then stopped his Snowcat, a large piece of machinery used to plow snow, to help a stranded motorist, later identified by the Washoe County Sherriff as a family member.

After helping get the motorist unstuck, Renner then went to get back into the Snowcat and that's when it ran the actor over. "He was helping someone stranded in the snow. He is always helping others," Schieve told the Reno Gazette-General. "He's always calling and saying, 'Hey Mayor, what do you need?'"

Exact details regarding the accident have been unknown until Tuesday when the Washoe Count Sherriff's Office held its first press conference on the matter. Until then, only statements from Renner's family were available.

"We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2nd 2023. He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition," the family's statement read. "Jeremy's family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families. They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans."

Prior to that, Renner's accident was made public late Sunday night after the actor's team released a brief statement saying he was in "critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today."

Since then, Renner has undergone two separate surgeries to help correct injuries suffered in the accident. Our thoughts remain with Renner and his family during this time.