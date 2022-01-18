Jim Carrey Celebrates 60th Birthday With Fun Video

Comedian and actor Jim Carrey turned 60 years old yesterday, and while the internet was discussing their favorite movies of his and making “arrrrrthritis, then!” jokes, Carrey chimed in himself with a brief video to mark the occasion. The video, posted to Twitter, shows that Carrey still has control of one of the tools that defined his early career: an expressive and elastic face, which made for some great physical gags and impressions. He’ll need it if he expects to step back into the character of Ace Ventura, the “pet detective” whose first blockbuster movie made Carrey a superstar.

Last year, the actor revealed that Ace Ventura 3 is in the works, and will reteam him with Sonic the Hedgehog writers Pat Casey and Josh Miller. Carrey is also set to appear in Sonic the Hedgehog 2, which should release later this year.

Carrey has not had a ton of film projects on his plate during the pandemic, and has spent a lot of time over the last few years sharing images of the paintings he does at home. His last long-term project was the Showtime series Kidding, which Carrey produced and starred in. That series centered on Carrey as Jeff Piccirillo, also known in-universe as the beloved children’s television presenter Mr. Pickles. Per the series’ official synopsis, Mr. Pickles anchors a multimillion-dollar branding empire, but he faces a personal tragedy and difficult family life. The series lasted 20 episodes over the course of two seasons before being cancelled just as the covid-19 pandemic caused many productions to grind to a halt in early 2020.

Carrey remains in demand, but the projects that get the most buzz are sequels to the movies he made earlier in his career. Carrey did a follow-up to Dumb and Dumber, has more Ace Ventura on the way, and there’s always the looming question of how The Mask will be reinvented, and whether Carrey would be willing to participate in some way.

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will be in theaters on April 8.