Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Is Called Sonic vs. Knuckles in Japan





Sonic the Hedgehog 2 will be known by a slightly different name in Japan. The listing for the film will be Sonic vs. Knuckles in that territory. Fitting because in Sonic the Hedgehog 3, the echidna loomed large as the hedgehog and fox tried to save the world. During The Game Awards, fans got their first look at the second movie in the franchise. Idris Elba’s Knuckles was the big draw for the trailer, and he did not disappoint. People were absolutely pumped by everything in that trailer. The movie seems to be hewing pretty close to the well-regarded tone of the first entry. Fans were elated that Sonic the Hedgehog performed so well after all that hand-wringing over the initial design of the title character. It’s easy to see why after revisiting some of that early footage from the first trailer. Still, it will be interesting to see where they press on from here with Sonic, Tails, and Knuckles already in the fold.

Director Jeff Fowler previously spoke with Comicbook.com about tackling the larger Sonic mythos in further installments.

ITS CALLED SONIC VS KNUCKLES IN JAPAN WE WERE ROBBED pic.twitter.com/GiJEIfAA9p — Anny Mation (@MationMiss) December 10, 2021

“For this first film, we really were just looking at the 1991 game and just see where it all started and just keep it simple,” Fowler began. “Just really try to nail Sonic and Robotnik and just set up their rivalry because you don’t … I mean, I love … There’s a lot of great characters in Sonic universe, but it’s the most important thing is just to get Sonic set up and just tell a little bit of an origin story with him, and just do it in a way that really makes everyone fall in love with him as a character and just be rooting for more. And then, if all that goes well, then we can kind of open it up and bring in some of these other characters that fans know and love. And yeah, I mean, no one’s more excited than me to have that opportunity.”

Here’s a synopsis for the film that leaked from a copyright filing:

“After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is ready for more freedom, and Tom and Maddie agree to leave him home while they go on vacation. But, no sooner are they gone, when Dr. Robotnik comes back, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to both build and destroy civilizations. Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.”

