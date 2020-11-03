John Sessions, Actor and Comedian, Dies at 67

British television and film actor and comedian John Sessions has died. He was 67 years old. Via the BBC, Sessions participated in panel shows like Whose Line Is It Anyway? and for roles on Stella Street and Spitting Image. He also had spots on Quite Interesting and Have I Got News for You. He worked in movies, including the adaptation of Henry V, directed by Kenneth Branagh. He also worked with Big Finish audio, lending his voice to some of the company's audio stories set in Doctor Who's universe. Sessions' agent confirmed that the comedian died from a heart condition.

Born John Marshall in Largs, Scotland, in 1953, Session moved to Bedfordshire at the age of 3. At 26, he enrolled in the Royal Academy of the Dramatic Arts. Sessions got his breakout role in Channel 4's Porterhouse Blue. He then showed his comedic ability in Whose Line Is It Anyway? He starred in a series of improvisational comedy shows bearing his name, including John Sessions's Tall Tales and John Sessions's Likely Stories.

His other television appearances include Victoria, The Loch, Just William, The History of Tom Jones: A Foundling, and Gormenghast. His film credits include The Good Shepherd, The Merchant of Venice, and The Bounty.

Sessions' friends and colleagues are taking to social media to share their thoughts. We've collected some of those below.

Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images