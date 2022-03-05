Johnny Brown, Good Times Actor, Comedian, and Singer, Dies at 84

Actor, comedian, and musical performer Johnny Brown has died at the age of 84. Brown was best known for playing Nathan Bookman, the superintendent of the housing project, in Good Times. His other television appearances included roles on television shows such as Julia, Maude, The Rookies, Lotsa Luck!, The Flip Wilson Show, The Jeffersons, Archie Bunker’s Place, Family Matters, Sister, Sister, Moonlighting, The Jamie Foxx Show, The Wayans Bros, and Martin. He also frequently performed on Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In. He appeared on the big screen in movies including A Man Called Adam, The Out-of-Towners, The Wiz, Hanky Panky, Life, and Town & Country.

Brown’s daughter, actress Sharon Cathrine Brown, confirmed via Instagram that Brown died on Wednesday. However, she did not provide details about the circumstances of his death. She wrote, “Our family is devastated. Devastated. Devastated. Beyond heartbroken. Barely able to breathe. We respectfully ask for privacy at this time because we need a minute to process the unthinkable. To articulate the depths of profound sadness.This is my mom’s husband for sixty one years, mine and JJ’s dad, Elijah and Levi’s Pop Pop, older brother to George and brother in law to Pat and extended family to Chris, Hihat, Damian and Derell. It’s too terrible. It will never not be. It’s a shock. He was literally snatched out of our lives. It’s not real for us yet. So there will be more to say but not now. Dad was the absolute best. We love him so very much.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Brown’s career also brought him to Broadway twice in the 1960s, first for Golden Boy and then Carry Me Back to Morningside Heights. He also performed in a band alongside saxophonist Sam “The Man Taylor.” Brown was in contention to play the role of Lamont opposite Red Foxx in the 1970s series Sanford and Son. However, his contractual obligations to Laugh-In meant the part went to Demond Wilson instead.

Brown was born in 1937 in Florida but grew up in Harlem. Before television, he performed at the Apollo Theater, winning its amateur night competition. He also performed at nightclubs with his future wife, June.

In 1996 (via The Hollywood Reporter), Brown explained how he met Sammy Davis Jr. in the Catskills. That meeting inspired him to pursue his dream in entertainment.

“He did all the things I wanted to do,” Brown said. “I wanted to be a well-rounded, complete entertainer; I didn’t just want to sing or tell a joke.”

Brown is survived by his wife, June, his daughter, Sharon, and his son, John Jr.