Justin Timberlake Reveals the Name of His and Jessica Biel's Second Child

✖

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's second child is named Phineas. Reports first surfaced in July 2020 that the celebrity couple had welcomed a second child into their family after keeping the pregnancy away from the public eye. Ellen DeGeneres was in on the secret and, now that the child is born, Timberlake shared his second son's name on an episode of Ellen. "I'll tell you his name. His name is Phineas, and he's awesome," Timberlake said. "Silas is super excited. Right now, he is really liking it." Silas is Timberlake and Biel's first child, who is five years old. Timberlake and Biel started dating in 2007, became engaged in 2011, and married in 2012.

This expansion to the Timberlake-Biel family comes after Timberlake got caught in a scandal when photographs surfaced showing him holding hands with actress Alisha Wainwright, his co-star in the film Palmer, at a New Orleans bar in November 2019 during a break from shooting. Timberlake later issued an apology via social media, saying he had been drinking at the time.

.@JTimberlake told me the name of his new baby! Don’t miss the full interview on my show tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/grBQ9sls0S — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 18, 2021

"I stay away from gossip as much as I can. But for my family I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love," he wrote. "I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better," he wrote. "This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that."

Timberlake and Biel have been in quarantine at their home in Montana during the coronavirus pandemic. Palmer, an Apple TV+ original, is Timberlake's next live-action performance. His latest theatrical release is the animated film Trolls: World Tour, which caused a stir with its joint theatrical and streaming release early on in the pandemic. Timberlake was reportedly not aware of the join release plans, and his representatives were said to be working on securing his bonuses from the film.

Biel's latest role was playing the lead in Limetown, a Facebook Watch original series based on a podcast. Facebook canceled the show after one season. Before that, she played the lead role in the first season of USA Network's crime anthology series The Sinner in 2017. Her latest film is 2017's Shock and Awe.

Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images