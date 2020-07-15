Kanye West Takes Big Step to Keep 2020 Presidential Hopes Alive

✖

Kanye West is trying to keep his 2020 presidential bid alive. On July 4th, the Grammy-award winning rapper announced his intentions to run for president. But, at the time, many observers noted that West had not adhered to any of the deadlines to get on the ballot in multiple states. Well, now TMZ has said he’s filed the first form with the FEC, but still needs to file more forms if he’s to chase the office. The New York Post paper spoke to one of the Yeezy mogul’s campaign managers, Steve Kramer about the positioning to get him on the ballot in the southern United States. When that failed, the campaign has quite the uphill battle on its hands. While the campaign was basically looked at as meme-fodder for most of the Internet’s denizens, it also became a flashpoint for a lot of people discussing what qualifications someone would need to be the leader of the country. However, according to the former campaign official, “He’s out.”

Kramer told the Post that the team was, “working over the weekend there formalizing the FEC and other things that they’ve got to do when you have a lot of corporate lawyers involved…We had overwhelming support to get him on the ballot…I’ll let you know what I know once I get all out stuff cancelled. We had over 180 people out there today…He’s out.”

Update: Though a campaign advisor says Kanye is no longer running for president, a new FEC filing says otherwise. https://t.co/U5QJIUOZFM pic.twitter.com/6vYWw8nN47 — Consequence of Sound (@consequence) July 15, 2020

“I have nothing good or bad to say about Kanye,” he continued. “Everyone has their personal decision about why they make decisions. Running for president has to be one of the hardest things for someone to actually contemplate at that level.”

West’s previous comments about politics had a lot of prospective voters scratching their heads, his incendiary conversations about not being allowed to speak his opinions also sparked a lot of discussion.

"The media puts musicians, artists, celebrities, actors in a position to be the face of the race, that really don't have any power and really are just working for white people," West said back in 2016. "When it's said like that, it's kind of obvious, right? We emotionally connect to someone of our color on TV and feel that this person is speaking for us. So let me say this: I am the founder of a $4 billion organization, one of the most Google-searched brands on the planet, and I will not be told who I'm gonna vote on because of my color."

