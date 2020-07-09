Kanye West Shares Rare Photo of Child With Voltron LEGO

✖

Kanye West shared a rare photo of one of his kids with a Voltron LEGO model. It’s been a busy day for the mercurial entertainer as he gave a truly bizarre interview to Forbes about his presidential aspirations. West revealed that he hasn’t filed any paperwork for the run, has no policies, and told reporters that he was hoping to model his government stint on Wakanda from Black Panther. So, an admittedly cute photo of one of his kids and the toy model is probably the least incendiary thing that he’s posted in about a week. But, back in the real world, he told the publication all about how Black Panther’s home spoke to him when he was conceiving of what his White House would be like. The comments, like most things West, are a bit of a wild ride.

“A lot of Africans do not like the movie [Black Panther] and representation of themselves in…Wakanda," West explained. "But I’m gonna use the framework of Wakanda right now because it’s the best explanation of what our design group is going to feel like in the White House…That is a positive idea: you got Kanye West, one of the most powerful humans—I’m not saying the most because you got a lot of alien level superpowers and it’s only collectively that we can set it free."

"Let’s get back to Wakanda… like in the movie in Wakanda when the king went to visit that lead scientist to have the shoes wrap around her shoes," the Grammy winner continued. "Just the amount of innovation that can happen, the amount of innovation in medicine—like big pharma—we are going to work, innovate, together. This is not going to be some Nipsey Hussle being murdered, they’re doing a documentary, we have so many soldiers that die for our freedom, our freedom of information, that there is a cure for AIDS out there, there is going to be a mix of big pharma and holistic.”

The presidential aspirations have been brewing for a while. The Yeezy influencer said so back in 2015 at MTV’s Video Music Awards.

“If my grandfather was here right now he would not let me back down! I don't know I'm fittin' to lose after this. It don't matter though, cuz it ain't about me. It's about ideas, bro. New ideas. People with ideas. People who believe in truth. And yes, as you probably could have guessed by this moment, I have decided in 2020 to run for president,” Kanye mused.

What did you think of all this wildness on Twitter earlier? Let us know down in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.