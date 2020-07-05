Kanye West Fans React to Rapper Announcing Run For President

Twitter is up in arms as Kanye West has announced a bid for the presidency of the United States of America. Saturday evening’s Fourth of July celebrations ground to a halt when the Grammy-winning performer tweeted out the announcement to his legion of followers. Pay no mind to the fact that the election is in November or that there are all kinds of hurdles to be cleared, this man wants to be president and let the world know about it. Elon Musk was also on-hand to offer his support in the bid, making an already surreal hour on Twitter that much more wild to witness. Needless to say, the memes were out in full force after the announcement, as everyone struggled to comprehend why West would choose now to make such a statement.

"We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future," West wrote. "I am running for president of the United States."

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

Fans will remember the mercurial pop star’s speech at the 2015 VMAs when he said he would do this. So, here’s that weird ending to his time on-stage there:

West began, “I’ve been conflicted, bro. I just wanted people to like me more. "But f--k that, bro! 2015! I will die for the art! For what I believe in. And the art ain't always gonna be polite! Ya'll might be thinking right now, 'Did he smoke something before he came out here?' The answer is yes, I rolled up a little something. I knocked the edge off!”

“I don't know what's gonna happen tonight, I don't know what's gonna happen tomorrow, bro. But all I can say to my artists, to my fellow artists: Just worry how you feel at the time, man. Just worry about how you feel and don't NEVER ... you know what I'm saying? I'm confident. I believe in myself. We the millennials, bro,” he continued. “This is a new mentality. We're not gonna control our kids with brands. We not gonna teach low self-esteem and hate to our kids. We gonna teach our kids that they can be something. We gonna teach our kids that they can stand up for theyself! We gonna teach our kids to believe in themselves!"

“If my grandfather was here right now he would not let me back down! I don't know I'm fittin' to lose after this. It don't matter though, cuz it ain't about me. It's about ideas, bro. New ideas. People with ideas. People who believe in truth. And yes, as you probably could have guessed by this moment, I have decided in 2020 to run for president,” Kanye concluded

