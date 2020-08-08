Kanye West Kicked Off of Illinois Presidential Ballot Due to State Review

✖

Kanye West got kicked off the Illinois presidential ballot due to a state review. TMZ is reporting that the State Board of Elections found 1,900 signatures deemed to be illegitimate. He had 3,128 before that revelation and now will be on the outside looking in for the race in his home state. The Chicago-bred rapper needed 2,500 signatures to be a presidential candidate and will fall well short of that number. Any number of factors could have been at play in determining the illegitimacy of his petition. On August 21st, his name will no longer be listed on the ballot, with the state offering him the dignity to announce his own withdrawal.

This all comes just a day after a Forbes interview revealed that the rap superstar knows that his campaign is designed to hurt Joe Biden’s efforts in the upcoming election. West reiterated earlier today that he’s in this race to win it, but as his campaign is currently constructed, that’s all but impossible. The effort cannot generate the 270 electoral votes to secure the presidency because he’s not on the ballot in enough states. Despite that fact, the Grammy-award winner is still trying his darnedest to keep his name in the press and ride this thing out to November.

Earlier this summer, the mercurial performer had the entire Internet scratching their heads as he compared his proposed White House organizational model to Wakanda from Black Panther in another interview with Forbes.

“A lot of Africans do not like the movie [Black Panther] and representation of themselves in…Wakanda," West began. "But I’m gonna use the framework of Wakanda right now because it’s the best explanation of what our design group is going to feel like in the White House…That is a positive idea: you got Kanye West, one of the most powerful humans—I’m not saying the most because you got a lot of alien level superpowers and it’s only collectively that we can set it free."

"Let’s get back to Wakanda… like in the movie in Wakanda when the king went to visit that lead scientist to have the shoes wrap around her shoes," he continued. "Just the amount of innovation that can happen, the amount of innovation in medicine—like big pharma—we are going to work, innovate, together. This is not going to be some Nipsey Hussle being murdered, they’re doing a documentary, we have so many soldiers that die for our freedom, our freedom of information, that there is a cure for AIDS out there, there is going to be a mix of big pharma and holistic.”

