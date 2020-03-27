Iron Man 2 Actor Keith Middlebrook Arrested for Allegedly Selling Fake Coronavirus Cure

Actor Keith Middlebrook, who had a role in Marvel’s 2010 film Iron Man 2, has been arrested by the FBI this week. Middlebrook has been charged with fraud for allegedly seeking investments in his company, which he claimed would be used to mass manufacture pills that could prevent people from contracting coronavirus, as well as a shot that the said would totally cure COVID-19 in a matter of days. A complaint was filed in the U.S. District Court in Los Angeles on one count of attempted wire fraud, ultimately leading to Middlebrook’s arrest.

A decision regarding whether or not a bond will be set will be made on Friday. At this time, a preliminary hearing has been set for April 9th, with an arraignment set for April 16th.

“During these difficult days, scams like this are using blatant lies to prey upon our fears and weaknesses,” said U.S. Attorney Nick Hanna. “While this may be the first federal criminal case in the nation stemming from the pandemic, it certainly will not be the last. I again am urging everyone to be extremely wary of outlandish medical claims and false promises of immense profits. And to those who perpetrate these schemes, know that federal authorities are out in force to protect all Americans, and we will move aggressively against anyone seeking to cheat the public during this critical time.”

Middlebrook was arrested Wednesday during a meeting with an undercover agent posing as a potential investor. He told the agent, whom he believed to be an investor, that a $300,000 investment could bring back $30 million, in large part due to a $10 billion offer from “an unnamed buyer” in Dubai. Middlebrook also claimed that basketball legend Ervin “Magic” Johnson was a member of his board of directors. Johnson confirmed to investigators that he knew nothing about Middlebrook’s company, Quantum Prevention CV Inc.

For the felony he’s facing, Middlebrook could potentially face up to 20 years in prison.

