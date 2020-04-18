Kevin Smith Reacts to San Diego Comic-Con 2020 Cancellation

Yesterday, the unfortunate news broke that San Diego Comic-Con would be canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Many fans have taken to social media to express their sadness and understanding, and some celebrities took to the Internet to weigh in the news, including The Suicide Squad director, James Gunn. Another director to take to social media to discuss the con’s cancelation is Kevin Smith, who is best known for helming Clerks and Mallrats. Like most people, Smith is disappointed by the news, but understands that it was a necessary decision.

“For the first time in 50 years, Comic-Con has been Comic-Canceled. I understand it. I even agree with it. But it still sucks. Maybe everyone can just come over my house instead? It’s no Hall H but I can get pizzas and we can speculate on Phase 4 flicks while sitting spaced apart,” Smith wrote. You can check out his tweet below:

For the first time in 50 years, Comic-Con has been Comic-Canceled. I understand it. I even agree with it. But it still sucks. Maybe everyone can just come over my house instead? It’s no Hall H but I can get pizzas and we can speculate on Phase 4 flicks while sitting spaced apart. https://t.co/k6wb387xxW — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) April 17, 2020

Smith is also one of the many people who have had to postpone events over the current pandemic. Smith’s Smodcastle opening was supposed to take place in Leonardo, New Jersey this month, but was moved to July. For those who might be unaware, the Smodcastle was an interesting sort of podcasting/live theater/comedy space in L.A. that opened in 2010. Smith recently took to Instagram to update fans on the opening, holding out hope that the July date will get to remain.

In more uplifting news, Smith plans to host a Mallrats watch party on Monday, in honor of 4/20. According to the Asbury Park Press, Smith says “he’s 20 pages away from completion on the screenplay of the latest iteration of a potential ‘Mallrats’ sequel, ‘Twilight of the Mallrats.’” Smith will be hosting his Mallrats watch party on Monday, April 20th, at 8 PM EST. “This is right up my alley,” Smith shared with the local news site. “Hanging out with a bunch of people that like my old movies? That’s all I ever do.” The Facebook event page also suggests a place donate to the Entertainment Industry Foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund. You can check out the Facebook event for the watch party here.

