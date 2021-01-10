Kevin Smith Shares Throwback Photo in Honor of Jay and Silent Bob’s Secret Stash

✖

Late last year, Kevin Smith announced that Jay and Silent Bob's Secret Stash comic book shop in Red Bank, New Jersey would be moving to a new location. After more than 20 years in the same spot, the comic book shop best known for being featured in Comic Book Men is moving down the street. Originally, the move was supposed to happen this month, but Smith revealed earlier this week that the opening was slightly pushed back. In the director's latest post, he shared an adorable throwback photo from the store's early days.

"Tomorrow’s the last day @The_SecretStash will be open at 35 Broad St. in Red Bank, NJ! Opened in 1999, the ol’ girl was where we shot 7 seasons of @ComicBookMenAMC (as well as this baby Harley pic). Next month, we open the NEW Secret Stash just down the block at 65 Broad St," Smith wrote. You can check out the photo in the tweet below:

"After two decades at 35 Broad Street in Red Bank, @The_SecretStash - legendary comic book and pop culture emporium - will be closing her doors forever... and then re-opening right down the block at 65 Broad Street! We been in business 23 years but we’re trying to get to 37," Smith previously teased on Twitter. The director also included a video in which he talked about the location’s history and scared us into thinking the closure was permanent. However, he went on to announce that the store is only moving one block over.

"We’re going to a bigger space, kids," Smith shared. He added, "Come through the door, see the ole girl one last time before we close the doors after the holidays." The grand opening for the new location will take place in February. They even have a fun plan for Buddy Christ, the prop from Dogma that lives in the store. You can check out Smith’s full video here.

Have you been to Jay and Silent Bob's Secret Stash? Tell us in the comments!