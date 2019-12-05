KFC Brings Back Fried Chicken-Scented Fire Log for the Holidays

Kentucky Fried Chicken has become as known for its viral stunts as it does for the sizable buckets of chicken they sell. Now, the company is bringing back special fireplace logs for the holidays. You heard that right, fireplace logs from KFC that you can purchase at Walmart before the big day for $18.99. Now, what’s so special about the logs that The Colonel is hawking this year? Well, they smell like the fabled 11 Herbs and Spices that the company has built its fast-food empire on. (Some initial reviews note that these things smell great, so there’s the first hurdle out of the way right there.) KFC has once again partnered with Enviro-Log for their seasonal offering this year. Last year’s collaborations was also forged with the same partner. Enviro-Log president Ross McRoy said that the logs sold out in three hours last year, so maybe go get one of these if you’re interested. You won’t have long because people love weird quirky material on the Internet almost as much as Americans love fried chicken.

“Last year, we captured the hearts, noses and fireplaces of our fans, but thousands more were clamoring to get their hands on our limited firelogs. So, we brought our 11 Herbs & Spices Firelogs back with an exclusive partnership with Walmart to spread the finger-lickin’ good cheer,” Andrea Zahumensky, KFC U.S. CMO said in a statement to the company’s website. “We hope you’ll cuddle up with your family or friends with a bucket of our world-famous fried chicken and a warm fried chicken-scented fire this holiday season.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you’re wondering how quickly you will receive your logs, then KFC is there to ease that worry. Walmart offers free two-day shipping for the logs.

“Since selling out last year, we have received weekly calls from hopeful fans wanting to get their hands on the 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog. This hearth-warming and hunger-inducing partnership between Enviro-Log, KFC, and Walmart.com is sure to spice things up this holiday season,” said McRoy the president of Enviro-Log.

KFC has no intention of stopping these sorts of viral moments anytime soon. This announcement comes on the heels of the company announcing bottomless gravy promotion in the United Kingdom. There isn’t enough room on this page to list out all the gags that have come and gone in the last couple of years from the company. But, the chicken seller just found a very strange way to re-ignite that holiday magic.