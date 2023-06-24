Kinder Bueno Kicks Off Road Trip Season With Themed Rest Stop for "Summer Gets Bueno"

It's officially summer and that means road trip season is upon us and as folks head out on the open road, the folks at Kinder Bueno want to make things a little bit sweeter for the drive. The brand is returning with their "Summer Gets Bueno" program helping travelers make their ordinary road trips into extraordinary journeys and this year, that means a special, themed rest stop takeover. Kinder Bueno recently announced that this year, they've taken over a rest stop in Connecticut where fans can get a one-of-a kind white glove experience just in time for Fourth of July weekend.

Fans wanting to get in on the experience just have to stop by 211 Post Road in Darien, Connecticut 06820 on Thursday, June 29th from 10 am ET to 2 pm ET and Friday, June 30th from 10 am ET to 2 pm ET. There, they can have a chance to receive a gift card with up to $25 worth of free gas (while supplies last), free Kinder Bueno and the limited-edition Kinder Bueno White Chocolate bars, as well as a variety of other road trip necessities — including items such as a disposable camera, water bottle, car freshener and more.

"According to a survey by the National Confectioners Association, 94 percent of people headed on a road trip this summer will bring chocolate and candy with them. We also know that rising airline costs mean more travelers are choosing road trips over flying this summer. Back by popular demand, the "Summer Gets Bueno" program gives travelers a special trip experience that they can savor, thanks to crispy, creamy Kinder Bueno chocolate." Shalini Stansberry, Vice President of Marketing, Kinder Snacking said in a statement.

For fans who aren't on the East Coast, the brand is also hosting a nationwide #SavorYourSummerSelfieContast now through August 13th. Consumers can enter for a chance to win a one-week road trip experience in a custom RV among hundreds of other summer prizes. More information and rules can be found here.

This isn't the first time Kinder Bueno has found a way to make summer road trips a little sweeter. Last year, the brand gave away gas money and other goodies to fans as part of their campaign, including gas cards, a cooler, a tumbler, and other prizes. Interestingly, Kinder Bueno isn't the only beloved snack brand to host a filing station-inspired event for fans this summer, either. Cheez-It recently hosted their own event earlier this month.

Will you be checking out Kinder Bueno's themed rest stop? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!