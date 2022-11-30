Kinder Joy Partners With Avatar For New, Sequel-Inspired Limited-Edition Chocolate Eggs

Avatar: The Way of Water is headed to theaters in just a few weeks on December 16th and to celebrate the eagerly anticipated sequel to James Cameron's 2009 film Avatar, Kinder Joy is releasing a new line of Avatar-themed eggs. The new collection is inspired by the movie and features the classic Kinder Joy chocolate egg with an Avatar-themed twist: eight new Avatar inspired toys.

The eight Kinder Joy Avatar toys include Banshee Generic, Banshee Jake, Direhorse, Ilu, Jake, Leonopteryx, Nalutsa, and Neytiri. In addition to the toys, fans can bring the characters from the film to life with augmented reality via the Applaydu app as well. The new Kinder Joy Avatar themed eggs retail for a suggested price of $1.99 each and are available at retailers nationwide now through December of this year giving fans plenty of time to enjoy them both before and once the film debuts.

Will there be more Avatar sequels?

Avatar: The Way of Water is the first of four planned sequels to Avatar. Cameron may not direct the fourth and fifth Avatar films himself.

"The Avatar films themselves are kind of all-consuming," Cameron told Empire in an interview published in July. "I've got some other things I'm developing as well that are exciting. I think eventually over time – I don't know if that's after three or after four – I'll want to pass the baton to a director that I trust to take over, so I can go do some other stuff that I'm also interested in. Or maybe not. I don't know."

Still, the Avatar movies remain important to Cameron. "Everything I need to say about family, about sustainability, about climate, about the natural world, the themes that are important to me in real life and in my cinematic life, I can say on this canvas," Cameron says. "I got more excited as I went along. Movie four is a corker. It's a motherfucker. I actually hope I get to make it. But it depends on market forces. Three is in the can so it's coming out regardless. I really hope that we get to make four and five because it's one big story, ultimately."

Who stars in Avatar: The Way of Water

James Cameron directs Avatar: The Way of Water. It is produced by Cameron and Jon Landau. Produced by Lightstorm Entertainment Production, the film stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, and Kate Winslet. James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver wrote the screenplay, based on a story by James Cameron & Rick Jaffa & Amanda Silver & Josh Friedman & Shane Salerno. David Valdes and Richard Baneham serve as the film's executive producers.

Avatar: The Way of Water opens in theaters December 16th.