The Choco Taco May Already Be on Its Way Back

In one of the quickest reversals in the history of snacking, Klondike says it's already looking to bring the Choco Taco back to market at some point in the foreseeable future. Just days after discontinuing the treats to focus on other ice cream treats in its portfolio, the official Klondike account confirmed early Wednesday that it hopes to bring the chocolatey treats back within the next few years.

"We know this is disappointing," the Klondike tweet reads. "We've heard our fans, and we're hoping to bring this favorite treat back to ice cream trucks in the coming years!"

"Over the past 2 years, we have experienced an unprecedented spike in demand across our portfolio and have had to make very tough decisions to ensure availability of our full portfolio nationwide," the company said in a statement last week.

"A necessary but unfortunate part of this process is that we sometimes must discontinue products, even a beloved item like Choco Taco. We know this may be very disappointing, and hope you'll try our other delicious frozen treats!" Klondike added.

Choco Tacos feature ice cream and chocolate layered within a waffle cone shell before being dunked in a chocolate and chopped nut mixture. The company's portfolio includes the iconic original Klondike Bar, Klondike Shakes, and a various assortment of packaged ice cream cones.

After the news first spread, Klondike competitors quickly lept into action. In the case of ice creamery Salt & Straw, the outfit announced its own take on the treat for National Taco Day later this year.

"We realize how exciting this product is for ice cream fans," Salt & Straw co-founder Tyler Malek said in a press release. "It captured a certain zeitgeist that has such relevance for so many, and we want to ensure it doesn't go away. Our limited edition is handmade, and captures the level of intent and thoughtfulness that we put in all our ice cream. We can't wait to share it again."