Krispy Kreme: How to Get Free Doughnuts Today

All day Wednesday, Krispy Kreme is giving out free doughnuts to the Class of 2022. As is tradition with the national doughnut chain, any graduate wearing any type of Class of 2022 clothing — anything from 2022 shirts to their cap and gown — will receive a free dozen of the chain's iconic Original Glazed doughnuts.

The deal is available to graduating students both at the high school and college levels, and no purchase is required at participating locations. It's valid only on Wednesday, May 25th.

"With the return of graduation ceremonies and a sense of 'normal,' it would be easy to forget how much of these seniors' high school or college years were turned upside down by COVID‑19. We didn't forget, so we're celebrating their perseverance and accomplishments!" Krispy Kreme chief marketer Dave Skena offered in a press rleease. "We hope seniors stop by their local Krispy Kreme shop May 25, dressed in their cap and gown or other Class of '22 swag, and enjoy a free Senior Day Dozen."

In addition to the free doughnuts on May 25th, the chain is also bringing a special dozen to market called the Graduate Dozen, made up of four different doughnuts celebrating the Class of 2022. That dozen is only available May 26th through May 29th. More details on the types of odughnuts included can be found below.

Chocolate Iced Kreme Filled Doughnut is filled with our classic Kreme™, dipped in chocolate icing and decorated with a "2."

is filled with our classic Kreme™, dipped in chocolate icing and decorated with a "2." Original Glazed, White Iced "0" Doughnut is our Original Glazed doughnut decorated with a white icing "0."

is our Original Glazed doughnut decorated with a white icing "0." Cake Batter Filled Doughnut is filled with Cake Batter Kreme™, dipped in yellow icing and decorated with a "2."

is filled with Cake Batter Kreme™, dipped in yellow icing and decorated with a "2." Strawberry Iced Kreme™ Filled Doughnut is filled with our classic Kreme™, dipped in strawberry icing and decorated with a "2."

As with the Senior Day Dozen, the Graduate Dozen is only available at certain stores as supplies last.