Krispy Kreme Giving Away Free Doughnut for National Doughnut Day, COVID-19 Vaccinated Customers Get Two

Friday is National Doughnut Day and to celebrate, Krispy Kreme is giving away one free doughnut of choice to customers, no purchase necessary, but the deal is a little bit sweeter for those who have received their COVID-19 vaccine. Vaccinated customers will not only be able to take advantage of the free treat for National Doughnut Day, but Krispy Kreme will also honor its free Original Glazed doughnut offer for those showing a valid vaccination card, meaning those guests will get two free doughnuts.

"On National Doughnut Day, stop by and enjoy any doughnut you want on us. And if you're helping us get past this pandemic by getting your COVID-19 vaccine, then THANK YOU and have a second doughnut on us," Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme said in a statement.

Back in March, Krispy Kreme announced that they would offer one free Original Glazed doughnut to any vaccinated person who went to a participating Krispy Kreme location and showed staff their COVID-19 vaccination card. Fans can make good on the deal on any day at any time as many times as they like during the week through the end of 2021. On Tuesday, Krispy Kreme revealed that since beginning the offer, the brand has given away more than 1.5 million and counting free Original Glazed doughnuts to vaccinated guests.

"We all want to get COVID-19 behind us as fast as possible and we want to support everyone doing their part to make the country safe by getting vaccinated as soon as the vaccine is available to them," Skena said in a statement back in March.

In addition to the free doughnut of choice on Friday and the two free doughnuts for vaccinated guests, Krispy Kreme is also offering a $1 Original Glazed dozen with the purchase of any dozen doughnuts so that doughnut fans can share the holiday with their family and friends.

National Doughnut Day is celebrated each year on the first Friday of June. The holiday got its start in Chicago in 1938 from The Salvation Army as a way to honor their volunteers who served doughnuts to soldiers on the front lines in World War I. Today, many stores offer free doughnuts to guests on the holiday.

