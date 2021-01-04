Larry King Moved Out of ICU As He Battles COVID-19

✖

Larry King has been moved out of the intensive care unit of a Los Angeles hospital. As the legendary broadcaster, 87, continues to battle COVID-19, he remains hospitalized elsewhere in the facility. News of his diagnosis first surfaced on Saturday after the former Larry King Live host was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance in December.

According to a new report from NBC News, King has reportedly been in the hospital for 10 days and he believes he contracted the virus through a home healthcare provider. The source tells the network one of his sons has also tested positive for COVID-19. King spent much of 2020 recovering from a pair of health scares including a heart attack and a stroke that left the personality in a coma for a "couple weeks."

#BREAKING: US veteran broadcaster Larry King has reportedly been taken to hospital after testing positive for #COVID19. King is 87 years old. #9News pic.twitter.com/CDvihw1cKX — 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) January 2, 2021

“I had a stroke. Everything got better except my left foot, and I have been rehabbing that every day, and they say I will be walking by Christmas,” King explained to Extra in 2019. “It's been a rough year, I don't remember anything since March — I had the stroke in March. I haven't driven a car, but I'm back at work and that makes me feel great.” He went on to say, “I was in a coma and that lasted a couple weeks.”

He added, “Well, I’ve had a lot. I’d say the one where I got the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Emmys. That was on my 75th birthday. That way, you can’t top honors like that. And all the news directors from all over New York, because they had to present it. But, the biggest joy I’ve had is raising my boys. There’s nothing like children.”

King also lost two children in 2020 — Andy, 65, died of a heart attack and his daughter Chaiai, 51, died after a fight with lung cancer.

Cover photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images