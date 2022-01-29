LEGO Celebrates 64th Birthday of LEGO Brick

LEGO is celebrating the 64th birthday of the LEGO Brick. Fans are piling in to share their memories during today’s anniversary. Back in 1958, no one could have anticipated the kind of impact a small plastic brick could have had. But, as the cheeky artwork on the company’s tweet says, the possibilities were endless. These days, millions of kids play with their favorite playsets and assemble all kinds of different things with these bricks. From planes, trains, and automobiles to their favorite franchises. Everyone can get in on the actions. In addition to those interests, LEGO also has expanded out to meet children wherever they’re at developmentally. Here’s to another year of creative play! Check out some of the posts down below.

“The benefits of creative play such as building confidence, creativity and communication skills are felt by all children and yet we still experience age-old stereotypes that label activities as only being suitable for one specific gender. At the LEGO Group we know we have a role to play in putting this right, and this campaign is one of several initiatives we are putting in place to raise awareness of the issue and ensure we make LEGO play as inclusive as possible. All children should be able to reach their true creative potential,” said Julia Goldin, CMO LEGO Group last year.

Today we’re celebrating the 64th birthday of the LEGO brick! Time sure flies when you’re busy building 😃🎉 pic.twitter.com/pGoyzj91ni — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) January 28, 2022

life changing day https://t.co/YdSvvgzGeC — maybe: kelly a (parody) (@kellyal10o) January 29, 2022

Happy birthday to the most painful thing in the world to step on https://t.co/rjSU1zz5UC — Biscayne Bae (@BiscayneBae) January 28, 2022

Hey @LEGO_Group happy bday 🎉🎉🎉 My son just informed me that today is your birthday and wanted me to send you his wishes and some pics. https://t.co/E726CZOWGf pic.twitter.com/RfFSXz5xbS — Stavri Pikoula (@SPikoula) January 28, 2022

Happy birthday to the best building material in the world🎉🎉🎉 https://t.co/F2L2cDDFqA — Alex Hill (@Alexander_Hill) January 28, 2022

Happy 64th anniversary, @LEGO_Group! 🎉 You've helped take our creativity to the next level, like with this fully-functioning LEGO microscope created by an IBM scientist. https://t.co/ANropKsooA pic.twitter.com/39ezzs5RiA — IBM (@IBM) January 28, 2022

