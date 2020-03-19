LEGO Shutting Down All Stores Amid Coronavirus Concerns

To help curb the spread of the coronavirus, many businesses are either instituting work from home policies or shutting down completely. You can now count LEGO in that latter category, who released a statement on their social media announcing that they would be closing their stores until at least March 27th. They will be doing so in every country except China, who is reporting no new local infections for the first time since this all began. In all the other countries LEGO will continue to pay its employees during the shutdown, and their online store will still be open for people to purchase products.

We’ve seen many stores close their doors temporarily during this, but not as many have come out and said they will continue to pay their employees. Most notably Hot Topic is paying its employees during their closing, but others have remained silent on that subject, like theater chains AMC and Regal.

You can read the full statement from LEGO below.

— LEGO (@LEGO_Group) March 18, 2020

“The health and safety of children and communities worldwide is our top priority.

We’re temporarily closing our stores until at least March 27 in all countries except China; our retail team will continue to be paid. Our online store on LEGO.com remains open.

One of our company values is caring. The way everyone is looking after each other is truly inspiring. We’re listening to you, and we take strength from the fact that play and learning can bring families together for moments of joy, even at the most uncertain times.

We will get through this together.

So please, stay safe, stay home and stay strong.”

The statement also says March 27th at least, so it seems LEGO is prepared for a longer shutdown if necessary.