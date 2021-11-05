Liam and Chris Hemsworth Show Off Impressive Trick Shot Skills for Mom's Birthday

✖

The Hemsworth clan continues to make headlines with their social media shenanigans, and being Australia natives their home country has a better handle on family gatherings than some of us. Previously the trio of brothers reunited to celebrate Luke Hemsworth's birthday and now they've revealed a celebration they had for their mother's as well. While taking part in the festivities, Thor himself Chris Hemsworth and his younger brother Liam showed off a pair of golf trick shots that truly have to be seen to be believed. They also serve as a tremendous reminder that even though he's the God of Thunder, Chris is a dad, and the dad jokes are strong with him.

Chris is sticking to his native Australia for the time being since production on Marvel's Thor; Love and Thunder is scheduled to begin very soon. He'll be joined in the film by Natalie Portman once again, who will return to the role of Jane Foster but also pick up the hammer and become the Mighty Thor. Christian Bale is set to appear in the movie as well in an undisclosed role with some of the Guardians of the Galaxy also joining the fun with Chris Pratt confirmed to be among them.

Hemsworth stated in a recent interview that the upcoming sequel will offer something different from Marvel Studios. “I’m supposed to be shooting Thor right now, but obviously it got pushed back,” he began. “I’ll be starting that in January. This is the fourth time with a Thor film and the eighth Marvel film overall. Very excited, excited to try something different. The last three films, I think we certainly pushed the envelope. We’ve had a few different versions of the character. Now people expect dramatic change. We’ve got our work cut out for us. Taika Waititi, he’s back to direct. He’s writing the script right now. Natalie Portman is going to be in the film, Tessa Thompson. So, we’ve got a fantastic slew of actor’s in there, and cast and crew.”

Marvel Studios' Thor: Love and Thunder is scheduled to open in theaters on February 11, 2022. The film is one of four Marvel Studios movie scheduled to be released that year with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Black Panther II, and the Captain Marvel sequel also scheduled to debut.