Lil Bub Dies At 8

Lil Bub, a cat made famous on the Internet for her unique appearance, passed away on December 1. The cat is described as “the runt of her litter,” but seemed to have come out on top when her own Mike Bridavsky adopted her and paved the way for 2.3 million followers on Instagram and sold endless amounts of Lil Bub merch. Lil Bub was born on June 21, 2011 and died on December 1, 2019. She was eight years old.

“On the morning of Sunday, December 1st 2019 we lost the purest, kindest and most magical living force on our planet,” Lil Bub’s owner Bridavsky wrote in an Isntagram post on Tuesday morning. “BUB was cheerful and full of love laying in our bed with us Saturday night, but unexpectedly passed away peacefully in her sleep.”

Lil Bub gained tremendous noteriety online and has been photographed at several famous events with A-list celebrities. The cat also starred in Lil Bub & Friends, a documentary which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2013. The film won the Tribeca Online Festival Best Feature Film.

The cat’s distinct appearance comes from a bone disorder, osteopetrosis, which she was treated for over the course of her life. She has appeared on Good Morning America, Today, and The View. It’s an impressive resume for a human, let alone a cat.

Rest in peace, Lil Bub.