Lil Nas X Releases Sensual Godzilla vs Kong Video For Montero

Lil Nas X is still riding "Montero" mania and released a sensual Godzilla vs Kong video to celebrate. It’s been a wild road the last two weeks with the “Call Me By Your Name” rapper ascending to new heights. People had a variety of reactions to his latest single. There have been calls for a boycott and rousing fan support for his self-expression as an artist. In this instance, Nas X is digging into his old bag of troll tricks by referencing the two big Kaiju stars. The two look into each other’s eyes and then walk into the sunset together while the song blares in the background. It’s the sort of surreal imagery that wouldn’t even be that out of place on adult swim. (Big Xavier Renegade Angel vibes on the clip for sure.) So, there’s really no telling where the Grammy-winner will take this. Nas X has made it clear that he won’t let up in promoting the single, and went so far as to release a video-game tie-in.

MONTERO IS OFFICIALLY THE NUMBER ONE SONG IN THE WORLD pic.twitter.com/V1P93neKbp — nope 🏹 (@LilNasX) April 12, 2021

Last week saw Genius link up with the pop star to discuss the meaning behind Montego’s lyrics. Lil Nas X made tis song for people out there who may have some self-loathing attached to their sexuality. It’s been well-received in a lot of corners of the Internet and decried in others.

"That was one of the first gay films that I had watched, and I thought the theme was so dope of calling somebody by your own name," Nas X explained. "The way everything is shot, the way the dialogue goes on, the way the background sounds are used, everything about it is so artsy."

"I feel like that's really important for representation in general," the pop star oberseved. "And this is gonna open more doors for one day when someone's like, 'Oh, this person said that, and I didn't even think about it.'"

"It has so many key points, even surrounding the song ... which is why it's going to be super important for me, and for so many other people," he concluded.

