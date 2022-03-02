Jason Momoa Breaks Silence on Separation From Lisa Bonet at The Batman Premiere

Jason Momoa is breaking his silence on his separation from Lisa Bonet as he attended The Batman premiere in New York City on Tuesday. Momoa attended the event with his two children with Bonet, 14-year-old daughter Lola and 13-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf and told Entertainment Tonight that he and Bonet are “still family” as he showed up in support of stepdaughter Zoe Kravitz.

“We’re just so proud,” Momoa said. “Lisa couldn’t be here so we’re representing, me and the babies. We’re very excited to just be here… It’s still family, you know?”

In January, Momoa and Bonet took to social media announcing their split after a 16-year relationship, five of which they have been married for. In their joint statement on Instagram, which has since been deleted, they wrote that they were “parting ways in marriage” and added “We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty. The love between us carries on…We free each other to be who we are learning to become…our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our Children.”

Recent reports, however, have suggested that the couple are giving their relationship another shot. According to HollywoodLife, the pair are living together again and trying to work things out.

“Jason moved back in with Lisa about two weeks ago and they are very much back together,” a family friend said. “They decided to work on things rather than throw in the towel because they have so much invested in each other.” According to the source, Momoa and Bonet’s children – 14-year-old Lola and 13-year-old Nakoa-Wolf – are “obviously thrilled their parents have given marriage another shot. Everyone is really hoping that they can make this work this time around.”

Momoa has been supportive and excited about Kravitz’s DC debut since it was announced with the actor, who currently plays Aquaman in the DC Films continuity, saying in 2019 that she was going to “kill it” in her role as Catwoman.

“That’s actually the first thing I said to her — ‘Your life’s going to change,’” Momoa explained in a 2019 interview. “I’ve been hiding for a good solid 18 years and all of a sudden, Aquaman happened and boom! So, that’s the one thing I don’t even know if I’m prepared for — she’s going to be huge. She’s beautiful, she’s talented. She’s going to kill it and [I’ll be like], ‘Well, welcome to the team baby!’”

The Batman opens in theaters on March 4th.

