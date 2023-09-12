Little Big League Star Ashley Crow's Son Set to Make MLB Debut for Chicago Cubs

Life is imitating art when it comes to Chicago Cubs prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong. According to CBS Sports, Crow-Armstrong is set to make his Major League Baseball debut this week, but for his mom, Ashley Crow, it won't exactly be her first time being an MLB baseball mom. Crow has a bit of experience, at least on the silver screen, as the actor played Billy Heywood's mom, Jenny, in 1994's Little Big League.

According to the report, the Cubs called Crow-Armstrong up from the Triple-A Iowa Cubs to play for the MLB team's three-game road series against the Colorado Rockies. Crow-Armstrong has also previously cited Little Big League as his favorite movie that his mom was in, but also noted that it's a movie he really loves on its own.

"The only one I can really think of that I've seen in-depth is Little Big League because I love that movie, regardless of my mom being in it," Crow-Armstrong told the Los Angeles Times in 2020.

What is Little Big League About?

Released in 1994, Little Big League follows the story of Billy Heywood, a Little League Baseball player whose grandfather, Thomas Heywood, owns the Minnesota Twins. However, when Thomas dies, Billy, who is 12, discovers that he now owns the baseball team. Crow plays Billy's widowed mother, Jenny. The film was directed by Andrew Scheinman.

In addition to Crow, the film starred Luke Edwards as Billy, Timothy Busfield, John Ashton, Kevin Dunn, and many more. The film also featured a number of actual MLB personalities, including Ken Griffey Jr., Lou Piniella, Sandy Alomar Jr., and others. The film was met with mixed reviews from critics and underperformed at the box office, making $12 million on a budget of $20 million.

In addition to her role in Little Big League, Crow also appeared in 1995's True Crime and 2002's Minority Report and numerous television roles as well, including a recurring role on Heroes.