Little Debbie Launches Zebra Mini Donuts

The classic Little Debbie snack cake, Zebra Cakes, are branching out to a new sweet treat. McKee Foods, parent company of Little Debbie, has announced the launch of new Zebra Mini Donuts. The snack will make its way to store shelves nationwide this month. The new snack is said to pair the flavor of yellow cake with fudge stripes in the style of Little Debbie’s iconic Zebra Cakes with the treat appealing to fans of the snack cakes and donuts alike.

Per McKee Foods, Zebra Mini Donuts consist of yellow cake doughnuts covered in vanilla frosting and finished with the well-known wave of fudge stripes. They are packaged in a convenient grab-n-go resealable bag, with a suggested retail price of $2.19.

“When you go into a donut shop in your neighborhood, you expect to see a wide variety of choices,” Hannah Stoker, McKee food scientist responsible for the creation of Zebra Mini Donuts said. “Some of the ones that always stand out are the doughnuts with stripes. The Little Debbie brand knows a thing or two about stripes, so it only made sense to develop Zebra Mini Donuts.”

“We’ve been looking forward to this product launch for a long time, and it’s rewarding for us to finally see it on store shelves,” said Erica Harrison, Little Debbie product manager. “We know Zebra Mini Donuts are going to be just as loved by consumers as they are by those who made them happen.”

The new Little Debbie Zebra Mini Donuts are the latest in the brand’s mini donut line and joins Fudge Round Mini Donuts and Strawberry Shortcake Mini Donuts. Little Debbie fans can also enjoy their Powdered, Frosted, and Glazed Mini Donuts as well.

Little Debbie Zebra Mini Donuts will hit store shelves this month.

Are you going to be giving Little Debbie Zebra Mini Donuts a try? Let us know in the comments.