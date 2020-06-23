The Little Rascals Star Arrested for Allegedly Inhaling Air Duster

Brandon "Bug" Hall, best known for his role as Alfalfa in 1994's The Little Rascals, has been arrested in Texas for allegedly inhaling air duster. According to a report from TMZ, Weatherford Texas police were called by the 35-year-old actor's family on Saturday and asked to check on him. Per the report, when the police showed up at a Weatherford hotel, they discovered a large number of cans of air duster usually used for keyboards in the room with Hall admitting that he had been inhaling them -- something referred to as huffing.

Hall was arrested for possession for use to inhale or ingest a volatile chemical and booked into the Parker County Jail on a $1500 bond and bonded out on Sunday, June 21.

Hall is best known for his role as Alfalfa in 1994's The Little Rascals. That film was an adaptation of Hal Roach's Our Gang series of short films from the 1920s, 30s, and 40s which chronicled a group of poor neighborhood children and their various adventures which frequently saw the kids at odds with "rich kids", adults, parents, and more. The film borrowed quite a few of the gags and subplots of the original shorts and offered up a bit of nostalgia for audiences familiar with those original stories, though the film received mixed to negative reviews from critics. Still, the film did fairly well with audiences and brought in $67 million at the worldwide box office. A direct-to-video adaptation, The Little Rascals Save the Day, was released in 2014 with Hall making an appearance as Delivery Man/Ice Cream Man.

Since his days as Alfalfa, Hall has appeared in a number of other Hollywood offerings, including Disney's Honey We Shrunk Ourselves where he played Adam Szalinski, Lindsay Lohan's Get a Clue, American Pie Presents: The Book of Love and a number of television series as well, including appearances on the original Charmed, 90210, Castle, and three episodes of the Discovery mini series Harley and the Davidsons, a role that Hall told PEOPLE in 2016 brought him out of his "mini-retirement".

"It was a dream come true," Hall said. "It literally brought me out of a mini-retirement."

Hall most recently participated in a live viewing of The Little Rascals hosted by the LA Kings as part of their virtual Movie Night.

The actor married Jill de Groff in February 2017. They have two daughters.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.