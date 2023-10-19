Loungefly Debuts New Star Wars Darth Vader Pets Collection

Loungefly is well known for their pop-culture inspired bags and accessories and now the iconic brand is letting pets get in on the stylish fun as well. On Thursday, Loungefly announced their first line of pet accessories so that even four legged fans can get in on the fandom fun while looking fashionable, too — and ComicBook.com as the exclusive first look at the new Loungefly Star Wwars Darth Vader collection!

According to Loungefly, the new collection adds extra fun to every day adventures for pets with accessories that keep pets ruling in style with the new Cosplay Harness, Darth Vader Collar, Darth Vader Leash, and Death Star Treat Bag. You can check out details about each item in the collection below.

• Loungefly STAR WARS™ Darth Vader™ Cosplay Harness (MSRP: $55.00) – On the front, Darth Vader's helmet takes shape with debossed details. A bag dispenser appears on the front zipper pocket, providing easy access to any essentials. Adjustable nylon straps ensure a safe and comfortable fit, and a leash hook appears on the back of the harness. The Loungefly STAR WARS™ Darth Vader Cosplay Harness is made of durable vegan leather (polyurethane) and features embossed and printed details. Harness has adjustable nylon straps and sturdy metal hardware. Take note of the coordinating inside lining. This harness is an officially licensed STAR WARS™ product.

◦ Harness Dimensions: (Small) Neck: 9"-16" X Chest: 12"-20"; (Medium) Neck: 10"-20" X Chest: 14"-33"; (Large) Neck: 13"-25" X Chest: 23"-45"

• Loungefly STAR WARS™ Darth Vader™ Collar (MSRP: $20.00) – Along the adjustable nylon strap, Darth Vader's helmet appears with a Lightsaber™ motif. The signature Loungefly plaque accompanies a crown on the collar's buckle, and an enamel paw print charm appears on the leash hook. The Loungefly STAR WARS™ Darth Vader Collar is made with durable nylon material and features printed details. Collar adjusts for safety/fit and includes sturdy metal hardware. This collar is an officially licensed STAR WARS™ product.

◦ Collar dimensions: (Small) 0.5"W, Neck: 9"-13"; (Medium) 0.75"W, Neck: 13"-20"; (Large) 1"W, Neck: 18"-29"

• Loungefly STAR WARS™ Darth Vader™ Leash (MSRP: $20.00) – Along the nylon strap, Darth Vader's helmet appears with a Lightsaber™ motif. A cushioned handle provides extra comfort during walk time, and sturdy metal hardware ensures durability. Clip a treat bag to the leash's D-ring to keep your best friend's essentials safe at hand! The Loungefly STAR WARS™ Darth Vader Leash is made with durable nylon material and features printed details. Leash includes a padded handle for comfort and includes sturdy metal hardware. This leash is an officially licensed STAR WARS™ product.

◦ Leash dimensions: 1"W X 72"H

• Loungefly STAR WARS™ Death Star Treat Bag (MSRP: $20.00) – On the front, the Death Star takes shape on a zippered pocket with a bag dispenser providing easy access to any essentials. A durable lobster clip provides a hands-free experience for walk time. The Loungefly STAR WARS™ Death Star Treat Bag is made of durable vegan leather (polyurethane) with sturdy metal hardware. Additional features include debossed and printed details. Take note of the coordinating inside lining. This bag is an officially licensed STAR WARS™ product.

Bag dimensions: 2.25"W x 3"H x 1.25"D

