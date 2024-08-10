Lupito Nyong’o and Her Cat Take the “Quiet Place Challenge” on TikTok to Surprising Results

It’s not uncommon for movies to inspire social media trends and that’s definitely the case with A Quiet Place: Day One. The film, a prequel to John Krasinski’s A Quiet Place, shows the invasion of Earth by aliens sensitive to sound making silence critical to survival. In A Quiet Place: Day One, Samira and her cat, Frodo, have try to survive in this new situation, something that prompted many TikTok to see if their own cats could be a quiet as Frodo if they found themselves faced with a Quiet Place-like situation. Now, star Lupita Nyong’o has put her own cat to the test with surprising outcome.

On social media, Nyong’o and her own cat, Yoyo, took the challenge, sharing on TikTok whether they would survive in A Quiet Place or not.

“By popular demand!” Nyong’o said in the video. “We’re going to see if we would survive in A Quiet Place.”

In the video, which you can check out below, Nyong’o held Yoyo and ran back and forth in her home, but Yoyo kept perfectly silent. A sound can be heard at one point, but Nyong’o clarified in the caption “that sound was me”.

Nyong’o Was Afraid of Cats Before A Quiet Place: Day One

While Nyong’o is a “very proud cat mom” now — something she put in the on-screen caption of her TikTok video — earlier this year she told Entertainment Weekly that she was actually afraid of cats prior to making A Quiet Place: Day One but working with the cat for the. movie changed her.

“I was afraid of cats when I started this movie,” she said. “By the end of the movie I was crying leaving that cat. Now, I am definitely a cat mom. I have my cat’s fur all over me, and I think of it as a symbol of affection, which I never imagined I would.”

What is A Quiet Day: Part One About?

Here’s a description of A Quiet Place: Part One: Experience the day the world went quiet in this terrifying continuation of the A Quiet Place universe. When Samira (Lupita Nyong’o) returns home to New York City, her simple trip turns into a harrowing nightmare when mysterious creatures that hunt by sound attack. Accompanied by her cat Frodo and an unexpected ally (Joseph Quinn), Samira must embark on a perilous journey through the city that has suddenly gone silent, where the only rule is to stay quiet to stay alive. Djimon Hounsou and Alex Wolff also star in this intensely suspenseful thriller.

A Quiet Place: Day One is available to buy or rent on Digital on July 30th and hits 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on October 8th.