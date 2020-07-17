Robert Downey Jr. Sends Young Hero An Iron Man Promise

✖

Robert Downey Jr. has made the promise of an Iron Man surprise for young Bridger Walker, the young boy who went viral for heroically saving his little sister from an attacking dog - at the cost of being permanently disfigured. In his post, Downey says "Bridger, you're a rockstar. My name's Robert Downey Jr., I play 'Tony,' that makes me an old friend of Cap's. I heard he sent a shield your way: I'm going to do one better. You call me on your next birthday, I got something special for you. 'Late. By the way - that's a promise; a promise beats a shield."

Tony Stark knows a hero when he sees one. Robert Downey Jr. sent a message to Bridger, making him a big promise after the boy rescued his little sister — and it’s good to see Captain America and Iron Man still going at it. This is what it’s all about. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hWMjBhWZCf — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) July 17, 2020

Bridger's heroism and self-sacrifice inspired his aunt Nikki to post his story on social media:

“Hey, all. Please, share my nephew’s story so that it gets as much exposure as it can. We know that our little hero would love some words of encouragement from his favorite heroes. On July 9th, my six year old nephew Bridger saved his little sister’s life by standing between her and a charging dog. After getting bit several times on the face and head, he grabbed his sister’s hand and ran with her to keep her safe. He later said, ‘If someone had to die, I thought it should be me.’ After receiving 90 stitches (give or take) from a skilled plastic surgeon, he’s finally resting at home. We love our brave boy and want all the other superheroes to know about this latest hero who joined their ranks.”

That loving request led to an outpouring of support and lobbying (including Comicbook.com's own Brandon Davis) to get the real-life Marvel's Avengers stars to reach out to the boy. Chris Evans thrilled Bridger with a promise of his own Captain America shield, while other Marvel stars like Chris Hemsworth (Thor) and Tom Holland (Spider-Man) have also reached out to congratulate Bridger.

Bridger, 6 years old, saved his little sister from an attacking dog. He knew he would get hurt, but he did it anyway. He’s a hero. So, we made this happen. One of the most fulfilling things, ever, huge thanks to Chris Evans. Spread love. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/PKxeHcyPyk — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) July 16, 2020

In the year that is 2020, Bridger Walker shines brigher in his heroic example than any Marvel movie ever could.

