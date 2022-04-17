Marvel Star Robert Downey Jr. Brings Back His Bunny Costume For Easter

It’s that time of year again when folks are opening their Easter baskets, dying eggs, eating ham, and when Robert Downey Jr. posts photos in a bunny suit. A few years ago, Downey Jr. took part in an Omaze contest where he hopped around a farm in a bunny suit for a charitable cause. Now, fans are usually treated to more bunny suit content whenever Easter rolls around, and today is no exception.

“Rebirth and Renewal,” Downey Jr. wrote in the caption. It seems like these images might be new, and it looks like the actor has made a special friend! You can check out the star’s Easter post below:

Downey Jr.’s days with Marvel came to an end in 2019 when his beloved character, Tony Stark/Iron Man, died in Avengers: Endgame, but the actor will soon be returning to another franchise. Downey Jr. played Sherlock Holmes in 2009 and 2011, and it’s been long-rumored that he would return to the role. Now that he’s done with Marvel, it’s finally time for a Sherlock resurgence. In fact, it was just announced that Downey Jr. is collaborating with HBO Max for two streaming series set in the Sherlock Holmes universe.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Team Downey and Sherlock Holmes movie producer Lionel Wigram are slated as executive producers on the projects. There’s no word on if Downey Jr. will reprise his role as the titular detective, but both are also in the early stages of development, and it’s hard to imagine Downey Jr.’s involvement will only be behind the scenes. What’s also not known is how interconnected the two Sherlock Holmes series will be.

The Sherlock Holmes big-screen movies starring Downey Jr. as Sherlock Holmes and Jude Law as Dr. John Watson are based on the novels by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. Sherlock Holmes has been a popular and successful franchise for Downey. The original film from 2009 made more than $524 million at the worldwide box office, and A Game of Shadows raked in nearly $544 million. A third Sherlock Holmes movie has long been in development, with both Downey and Law expected to return and Dexter Fletcher stepping in to direct. Guy Ritchie directed the first two movies in the franchise.

“Sherlock’s hit its own issues on and off. That’s sort of sitting on the back burner at the moment until it becomes clear where the world is at and what’s going to happen,” Fletcher said in 2020.

“At this point, we really feel that there is not a mystery-verse built out anywhere, and Conan Doyle is the definitive voice in that arena, I think, to this day,” Downey said as a guest at Fast Company’s Innovation Festival about the future of the franchise past Sherlock Holmes 3. “So to me, why do a third movie if you’re not going to be able to spin off into some real gems of diversity and other times and elements?”

Happy Easter, Robert Downey Jr.!