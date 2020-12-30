Matthew McConaughey Posts Reign Of Fire Clip and Fans Have Questions
Matthew McConaughey is known for dropping some pretty cryptic and out-there messages in his time as a celebrity - but the one he's dropped today has the Internet on fire (pun). McConaughey dropped a clip from his 2002 movie Reign of Fire, in which his character Denton Van Zan starts his morning off right, by facing down an entire firing squad. The video opens on "Year 2020" in which Reign of Fire takes place, but ends with the curious scroll of "Coming Soon." McConaughey captioned the video with the quote "2021...", and now fans have some big questions that are in need of answers.
First and foremost: could the Regin of Fire franchise be continuing?
Before anyone gets their hopes up about a film that only ever rose as high as cult status, it could very well be (and likely is) that McConaughey was simply making a joke about what the next year will be like, when we can all finally come out of lockdowns and quarantines, after such a turbulent year. But as you can see below, fans are fine letting their imaginations run much wilder than that!
Need That Prequel
Van Zan was a bad ass character. Wish there was a prequel showing the years building upto there arrival in Northumberland. Visiting #London now almost seems as dark & dystopian.. just missing the #dragons. pic.twitter.com/ho5u1FHzqr— Dan Butcher (@dan_butch) December 30, 2020
Was A Joke, Until It Wasn't
I made a joke at the beginning of the year saying, "At least it wasn't the 2020 that Reign of Fire" predicted.
Oh boy, I'm eating that crow right now. 😆https://t.co/YCNVbrxEhd— Indigo Gaming (@TheIndigoGaming) December 30, 2020
Lord Bless Us
Thank God— Carter Simoneaux (@cartereaux) December 30, 2020
Underrated Gem
This movie deserves a sequel. Underrated gem— Aditya Sharma (@adityasharma86) December 30, 2020
Just One Problem Tho...
Didn't you get eaten tho?— Andrew Gai, MS, CSCS (@That1Gai) December 30, 2020
The World Isn't Ready For That Fire
If you do a sequel to this.......🤯— Bklyn Badboy 🇺🇸🇮🇹 (@ConfuzedMind) December 30, 2020
