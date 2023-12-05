Maxwell House Kicks Off 2024 With New "Happy Brew Year" Box

We're in the first full week of December and while the Christmas holiday is still ahead of us, it's not too soon to start thinking about the New Year — or to caffeinate for it, especially if you can do so while also checking someone off your gift list. On Monday, Maxwell House launched its new "Happy Brew Year Box", an all-new gift box of Maxwell House medium roast coffee pods that gives you a cup of coffee a day for the whole year.

The box, which is available on Amazon now for $95, contains 366 Keurig K-Cup Coffee Pods — one for every day of 2024, which is a leap year. The box includes both House Blend and Original pods. Per Maxwell House, it's better than an advent calendar that just gives you 12 days of treats; this one keeps you going all year long. You can check the "Happy Brew Year Box" for yourself below.

This is also just the latest innovation from Maxwell House. earlier this year the brand debuted their new Iced Latte With Foam, a new product which features a unique cold-stirred foam technology that provides a thick, creamy, flavorful coffee at home, no special equipment required. All you need is a glass, cold water, and a spoon.

In Other Coffee News

In other coffee-related news, Yellowstone star Kevin Costner and Green Mountain Coffee Roasters recently announced a new lineup of coffee blends with the first variety, Horizon Blend by Kevin Costner, set to debut next month. According to Green Mountain Coffee Roasters, the blend is a bold and smoky dark roast inspired by the American West.

"Alongside the Green Mountain Coffee Roasters team, we embarked on a journey of exploration, experimenting with various concepts. They were able to help guide me through the process where my opinion was valued and incorporated. It was the best outcome I could have imagined," Costner said in a statement.

The actor worked with Green Mountain directly to create the blend, which is said to be grounded in his own, personal coffee taste but also will appeal to a wide range of coffee lovers. The brand also noted that the coffee needed to be able to function as a base for Costner's favorite drink, a cafe mocha.

"Kevin is an icon both on-and-off the screen," said Becky Opdyke, Senior Vice President, Coffee Marketing at Keurig Dr Pepper. "Whether he is creating and sharing stories through film and television or working on environmental conservation, he goes all in on his passions. We are thrilled to partner with him and to co-create a blend that celebrates a dedication to our crafts."

What do you think about Maxwell House's year's supply of coffee? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!