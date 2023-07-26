Maxwell House Launches New Instant Iced Latte With Foam

While coffee is staple of daily life for many, cold coffees have been having their moment in recent years with iced coffee and iced lattes becoming a growing segment of the coffee market — at least in coffee shops. Now, Maxwell House is looking to bring the indulgence of iced lattes home with their first innovation in nearly a decade: the all-new Iced Latte with Foam. On Wednesday, the brand announced the introduction of the new product, which features a unique cold-stirred foam technology that provides a thick, creamy, flavorful coffee at home, no special equipment required. All you need is a glass, cold water, and a spoon.

According to the brand, only seven percent of coffee at home is consumed iced because of difficulty in recreating a cafe-style iced latte. Maxwell House's new product aims to deliver that experience by making it easier to make a coffee shop style iced latte for at home or on the go convenience.

"As iced beverages continue to rise in coffee shops, this opens a huge opportunity to continue the growth of cold in the coffee aisle at grocery stores," said Sweta Kannan, Director of Marketing and Coffee Innovation at Kraft Heinz. Our never-before-seen cold-stirred foam technology will allow coffee lovers to save the time and money of going to a coffee shop, and instead inspire them to unleash their inner barista by providing an easy-to-make café style experience with every sip in three simple steps."

The new Maxwell House Iced Latte with Foam is available in three flavors — Vanilla, Hazelnut, and Caramel — and comes in packs of six, 1 oz. sachets for $6.99. It is available now at online retailers and in grocery stores nationwide. The product comes ahead of Maxwell House's upcoming rebrand in 2024, its first in nearly 10 years, which will feature updated packaging as well as a new tagline, "Live Life to the Last Drop."

This is just the latest addition to Kraft Heinz's coffee portfolio. Earlier this year, the company launched their new, pancake-inspired IHOP Coffee in grocery stores nationwide with three unique roasts: Signature Blend, Buttery Syrup, and the top-selling pancake flavor Chocolate Chocolate Chip. The coffees are available in K-Cup pods and bags of ground coffee at retailers nationwide with a starting price of $7.99.

"Given Kraft Heinz's heritage with iconic coffee brands, we're thrilled to leverage our longstanding category experience to create a premium coffee product available in bags and K-Cup® pods," said Kaitlin Roe, Director of Marketing at Kraft Heinz. "This partnership allows us to combine our scale and capabilities with the power of a fan favorite brand like IHOP® to reach new consumers in the market."

"With more than 56 million cups of coffee sold per year, it only made sense to bring the joy of our coffee to retailers nationwide with innovative flavors inspired by our best-selling pancakes," said Kieran Donahue, Chief Marketing Officer, IHOP®. "Kraft Heinz is the perfect partner to bring our iconic flavors to our guests and help serve up joy each morning with IHOP® Coffee as part of our fans' morning routines."

What do you think about Maxwell House's new Iced Latte With Foam? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!