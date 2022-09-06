McDonalds Introducing New Breakfast Item

McDonald's is introducing a new breakfast item as we head into the Fall season. You can now grab a Cheese Danish from the Golden Arches starting September 14. The brand announced the new inclusion in a release. Their McCafe Bakery lineup is ever-expanding and this will make a nice middle of the road. As a lot of the world ramps up for pumpkin spice or maple flavors, sometimes a regular old danish just hits right. Interestingly enough, McDonald's offered something similar back int he 80s. But, now it's back and in a slightly different role. (Back then cinnamon rolls and blueberry muffins weren't exactly getting prime placement in the morning rush line.) Check out what the company had to say about their recent addition right here!

Here's how McDonald's is billing the latest addition to the menu: "Introducing: the Cheese Danish. This flakey pastry with a sweet cream cheese filling and topped with a buttery streusel and light vanilla drizzle is exactly what you didn't even know you needed this season. Perfect to enjoy for breakfast or as an afternoon treat, we're serving it up all day at participating restaurants nationwide starting Sept. 14. It's available for purchase in restaurants, the drive-thru or on the McDonald's App for McDelivery."

It's been a long road to this point for the iconic brand's morning coffee and pastry offerings. Back in 2019, the company signaled its intent to further the McCafe brand. "Over the years, we've been focused on elevating the McCafé experience – from adding more choices, evolving the in-restaurant experience and broadening accessibility to this important brand," McDonald's Vice President of Menu Innovation, Linda VanGosen explained. "This latest update is a natural evolution of the steps we've taken to modernize the brand experience and deliver growth. We remain excited about coffee, and will continue to prioritize making McCafé a go-to coffee destination for customers."

McDonald's President Chis Kempczinski told investors during their Quarter 2 Earnings reveal, "The McDonald's System continues to demonstrate strength and resiliency. Our second quarter performance reflects outstanding execution against our Accelerating the Arches strategy. By focusing on our customers and crew, enabled by a rapidly growing digital capability, we delivered global comparable sales growth of nearly 10%. Nonetheless, the operating environment across the competitive landscape remains challenging. While we are planning for a wide range of scenarios, I am confident that our plans and people position McDonald's to weather this environment better than others."

Will you be trying this new McCafe item? Let us know down in the comments!