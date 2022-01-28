McDonald’s Fans React To Hacked Menu Items

McDonald’s is offering “menu hacks” as legitimate items for a limited time and fans are trying to digest this information. On social media, the restaurant unveiled some of the popular combinations that are usually the domain of “secret menu”-style ordering. Stuff like a Surf + Turf, which is basically a Filet-O-Fish combined with a Double Cheeseburger. Or a crowd favorite like the Hash Brown McMuffin that kind of explains itself. There were so many different variations that it made a lot of people’s heads spin. However, a lot of people noted just how extreme some of these menu hacks were. January 31st is the big day for the nationwide release. See how the fans are reacting on social media down below!

“From Hip-Hop icons to Christmas queens, everyone has a unique go-to McDonald’s order, including our everyday customers. This campaign shows that it has never been ‘our menu’ — the menu belongs to our fans,” McDonald’s marketing VP Jennifer Healan wrote. “We’re excited to celebrate them in a bigger way than ever before by putting their delicious hacks – as seen on social media – on our menus. I personally can’t wait for our fans to try my favorite hack, the Hash Brown McMuffin. IYKYK.”

https://twitter.com/McDonalds/status/1486736338724528136?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

