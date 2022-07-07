McDonald's Launching Camp McDonald's for Summer 2022

McDonald's is bringing in the fans for Camp McDonalds this summer. The company announced the menu and some other merch drops in a press release today. Over the last few years, McDonalds has been partnering with all sorts of celebrities and musicians on special meals. Getting younger consumers in the door can be a precarious position for a lot of fast-food companies. But, the Golden Arches figured out that it helps to have popular friends. That hasn't stopped with Camp McDonalds. There are merch drops with some fun brands like Ma@ket and Free & Easy. Performers like BIBI and Kid Cudi will take to the stage on the McDonalds App this summer as well. For people wondering how it all works, the handy calendar down below lays out the possibilities for fans every week.

"Starting July 5, we're opening the doors to Camp McDonald's – and no, it's nothing like camp as you know it," McDonald's begins. "It's a virtual camp experience featuring the hottest lineup of food deals, menu hacks, limited-edition merch and music performances from amazing artists."

(Photo: McDonald's)

"Let's be honest, the best part of summer is the food. So, we're hooking you up with offers on some of your favorite menu items—like the Big Max, Chicken McNuggest and World Famous Fries," they began. "And with the weather heating up, we're dishing out deals on two menu hacks with peak summertimes vibes—an Apple Pie McFlurry and a McFlurry Sandwich—which fans can build themselves."

"Every Sunday, we're giving you front-row seats to exclusive virtual concerts by incredible musicians, including BIBI, Omar Apollo, blackberry, and our headliner Kid Cudi," the company continued. "Get ready for camp with limited-edition merch collars, dropping for purchase every Thursday starting with Free & Easy, followed by Ma@ket, innisfree and Kid Cudi. Even better? Your favorite purple besties is welcoming you to camp. July 5, to celebrate opening day with a Retro Grimace Pool Float, while supplies last."

Are you excited about Camp McDonald's? Let us know down in the comments!