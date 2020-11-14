McDonald's Launches Contest to Give 50 People Free Cheeseburgers for a Year

✖

If the stars align just right, 50 McDonald's eaters will end up receiving free cheeseburgers for a year. The fast-food joint announced Thursday it's launching a new promotion alongside its delivery service McDelivery and DoorDash, all in an attempt to give a select few a whole lot of burgers. In the spirit of professional football this time of the year, the giveaway will go into effect should a single NFL team manages to score a "50 Burger," or in layman's terms, 50 points in a single game.

Between November 12th and 23rd, if an NFL team scores at least 50 points, McDonald's is giving free cheeseburgers to the first 50 fans who tweet the final score once time runs out. Along with the score, burger fiends are required to tag both @McDonalds and @DoorDash in the tweet, and they must also use the #McDelivery and #Sweepstakes hashtags to be entered into win.

The first 50 people to tweet the above requirements once the "50 Burger" game clock reaches 00:00 will be the recipients of free cheeseburgers for a year. Now 10 weeks into this year's NFL schedule, a team has yet to cross the threshold this season. The last team to score 50 points was the Kansas City Chiefs this past January.

Outside the contest, the promotion is also resulting in a $0 delivery charge for any McDonald's orders over $20 placed on DoorDash this weekend and next. The no charge is valid November 13th through 15th, and again November 20th through 22nd. Those interested in taking advantage of the offer need to use promo code NIGHTIN at checkout.

Full details on the contest are available here.

Cover photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images