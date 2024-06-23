McDonald's Introduces Free Fries Friday

Fridays are about to get even better for fans of McDonald's fries — at least for the rest of 2024. This week, McDonald's announced the return of Free Fries Friday, allowing fans of the iconic treat the ability to get a free medium fries with any $1 purchase on the McDonald's app. The deal will run now through December 31st. Additionally, McDonald's is going to be celebrating National French Fry Day in July by giving away free fries of any size — no purchase necessary — on July 13th.

This isn't the first time that McDonald's has offered Free Fries Fridays. McDonald's also offered the deal back in 2018, also as part of the National French Fry Day celebration. In addition to the French fries deal, McDonald's also unveiled a new $5 Meal Deal available this summer. Starting on June 25th and available for a limited time, McDonald's is offering a meal deal for just $5. It includes your choice of a McDouble or a McChicken sandwich, small fries, a 4-piece Chicken McNuggets, and a small soft drink.

"We heard our fans loud and clear – they're looking for even more great value from us, and this summer that's exactly what they'll get," said Joe Erlinger, President of McDonald's USA. "Value has always been part of our DNA. We're focused on living up to that legacy and offering delicious, affordable options customers can enjoy any time they walk through our doors, go through our Drive Thru or place an order through our app."

In Other Food News

In other summer food news, Wendy's recently announced the arrival of their new Triple Berry Frosty. The new flavor is a combination of strawberry, blackberry, and raspberry flavors with the brand describing it as the "juiciest flavor" in the Frosty lineup yet.

"Triple Berry Frosty is the juiciest flavor to join Wendy's iconic Frosty Lineup yet," the brand said in a statement. "A Frosty that's just as bright in color as it is in berry flavor, Triple Berry Frosty is the purple treat of the summer."

The Triple Berry Frosty is just the latest flavor for the iconic treat. Earlier this year, Wendy's added the Orange Dreamsicle flavor as the spring seasonal Frosty offering. Last summer, Wendy's had another berry-themed Frosty, the Strawberry Frosty, while the fall featured the Pumpkin Spice Frosty and winter the Peppermint Frosty.