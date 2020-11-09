McDonald's Launching McPlant Line, Including Meat-Free Burger

✖

There are some big changes coming to McDonald's in 2021, and the biggest could potentially be the introduction of an entirely plant-based line of foods on its menu. Beginning with a burger that is currently known as McPlant, McDonald's is working to possibly introduce several different meatless options in the future. For now, though, it will all start with the burger, which is set to arrive in the United States and other markets next year.

McDonald's announced plans for the McPlant on Monday morning, along with a few other changes and new items arriving in the near future. Of course, the McPlant quickly became the talk of the industry because of the current push for more plant-based options at all restaurants.

According to the official McDonald's blog, the McPlant is "made with a juicy, plant-based patty and served on a warm, sesame seed bun with all the classic toppings."

McDonald's tried out a different version of the plant-based burger in certain locations in Canada, but the new McPlant will be entirely its own item.

Burger King, one of the biggest rivals to McDonald's, recently introduced a similar product. The Impossible Whopper is a meatless option that emulated the flavor of the classic Whopper burger.

In addition to the new McPlant burger, McDonald's has a few other key changes coming next year. With the recent wave of competition in the chicken sandwich game, McDonald's is making its way back into the fold. The Crispy Chicken Sandwich is making a return to McDonald's in 2021 throughout the United States. Like many of the other chicken sandwich offerings out there, this new item will be served with pickles and butter, and it'll be delivered on a toasted potato roll.

There will also be some smaller changes coming to existing items. All burgers will be seared in smaller batches and onions will be added to burgers while they're on the grill, in order to add more flavor. There will also be more toasted buns on many of the menu items going forward.

What do you think of these new McDonald's changes? Are you looking forward to the McPlant? Let us know in the comments!