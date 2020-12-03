McDonald’s Monolith Tweet Goes Viral

Mysterious monoliths are having a moment. Last month, two officers assisting Utah’s Division of Wildlife Resources discovered a roughly 12 foot monolith in the desert that subsequently vanished a few days later. Then, on the heels of the Utah monolith discovery, another monolith structure was discovered in Romania. It, too vanished mysteriously prompting plenty of speculation about the structures as well as a bit of fun jokes as well. Now, McDonald’s monolith tweet has gone viral, prompting some hilarious responses from both fans of the fast food chain and other brands as well.

McDonald’s got in on the monolith action on Monday by tweeting a hilarious photo of the Utah structure photoshopped to be a “drive thru” and even captioned the post “welcome to McDonald’s what can i get you?”

Videos by ComicBook.com

welcome to McDonald’s what can i get you? pic.twitter.com/iIgd8J5QIW — McRib is Back (@McDonalds) December 1, 2020

As you might guess, people had a field day with this post. Not only has it been liked nearly 100,000 times and been retweeted over eight thousand times, but there have been some pretty hilarious responses to it as well. Not only were McDonald’s fans weighing in, but brands such as Oreo and Sprite were also getting in on the action with their own hilarious responses.

As for the actual Utah monolith, it and its disappearance may not be quite as mysterious as first believed. Shortly after the monolith story took off, internet sleuths went to work and realized that the monolith was located in a part of Utah where HBO’s Westworld was shooting during roughly the timeframe the structure is believed to have first appeared. This led many to believe that the structure was simply a left-behind set for the series. And as for the disappearance, it appears that four men may have disassembled the monolith and removed it, without any official organizations being involved.

Read on for some of the hilarious responses to McDonald’s monolith tweet and let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Oreo knows what’s up.

We’ll take one OREO McFlurry, please! pic.twitter.com/eyyZVwksNv — OREO Cookie (@Oreo) December 1, 2020

The secret is out

So the secret is out… Spicy Sprite is powered by aliens. — Sprite (@Sprite) December 1, 2020

M&M’s has joined the chat

Duhhh of course — M&M’S (@mmschocolate) December 2, 2020

Xbox wants a McRib.

Y’all got the McRib? — Xbox (@Xbox) December 1, 2020

Probably

Even in space, the ice cream machine will still be broken. — John Jones (@Indepth5_v1) December 2, 2020

Sour Patch Kids

ʸᵉᵃʰ ᶜᵃⁿ ⁱ ᵍᵉᵗ ᵘʰʰʰʰʰʰʰʰʰʰʰʰʰʰʰʰʰʰʰ — Sour Patch Kids (@SourPatchKids) December 1, 2020

A meme within a meme

Bring back these favorites!

@McDonalds Could you pretty please bring back the Eggnog Shakes and Bagel 🥯 Breakfast Sandwiches. The Steak 🥩 one was my ABSOLUTE FAVORITE!!! Also the Pizza 🍕 too pretty please 🙏🏻! pic.twitter.com/Rf7CXNNl8U — TRACY LEIGH POWERS (@702GRACECITY) December 1, 2020

This.

First image on the surface of Mars. pic.twitter.com/WNhcGl4q0Y — barak shahino (@BarakShahino) December 2, 2020

We knew it.